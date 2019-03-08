Partly Cloudy

Fire crews tackling log pile fire on Shotley peninsula

PUBLISHED: 10:44 14 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:44 14 July 2019

Firefighters have been called to a fire in Main Road, Woolverstone Picture: JOHN HUGHES

Firefighters have been called to a fire in Main Road, Woolverstone Picture: JOHN HUGHES

Archant

Firefighters and a farmer are currently tackling a fire in a 60-tonne store of chopped logs at agricultural premises near Ipswich.

Three crews - from Princes Street, Ipswich East and Leiston fire stations - were called out just before 9am after the blaze was spotted in Main Road, Woolverstone.

There were concerns because the chopped log pile stands close to wheat field.

A spokesman for the Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said the fire had not spread to the wheat field and the crews were working hard to contain it and extinguish it.

The farmer was also in attendance and using his irrigation system to help firefighters put out the fire. Good progress was being made.

