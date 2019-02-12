Partly Cloudy

PUBLISHED: 09:07 13 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:14 13 February 2019

Make Friends Club launches on February 13 PICTURE: Heels & Horseshoes

Make Friends Club launches on February 13 PICTURE: Heels & Horseshoes

Feeling lonely or want to expand your friendship circle but, as an adult, you don’t know where to begin? The newly launched Make Friends Club is the ideal solution, working to beat the loneliness epidemic and help women make friendships that fit.

Make Friends Club launches on February 13 PICTURE: Heels & Horseshoes

It’s a common conundrum in modern life; despite us all having hundreds of ‘friends’ on Facebook, our lives have sadly become lonelier than ever.

But, girls, what if there was a place you could go to meet others who felt the same? To meet likeminded women who too want to expand their friendship circles and build meaningful connections with new people of all ages and with all interests?

Not able to find anything that already offered this, local friendship coach and blogger Gemma Scopes took things into her own hands and, on February 13 (also known as Galentines day), the Make Friends Club goes live.

A friendship club was Gemma’s original idea when she first began a year long friendship project in 2017.

“I was feeling lonely and wanted to make new friends,” said Gemma. “I was just Google-ing to see what was out there. I found friend apps but nothing that actually brought people together. So I started How To Make Friends to document my journey.

Gemma Scopes, founder of Make Friends Club PICTURE: Kerrie Mitchell Photography

“But as soon as I started mentioning it to people, I found lots of other women were feeling lonely too. So I thought I’d start helping others and that’s how the blog changed.”

While How To Make Friends will continue to be full of heaps of helpful advice, tips and stories on how to build new connections, Make Friends Club will be the go-to place for women to meet each other and begin their own personal friendship journeys.

“The Make Friends Club originally started as a 12 week programme and the women who signed up loved it. But they didn’t want it to end…”

With this feedback, Gemma chose to change the club into an online platform, so the opportunity for women to meet new people then didn’t ever have to come to a stop, but also to allow her to help as many people as she could.

“Now feels like the right time to launch the Make Friends Club, which I’ve branded a friendship hub. Everyone has their own profile and can talk to each other as they would on Facebook, but there’ll also be loads more.

Make Friends Club launches February 13 PICTURE: Heels & Horsehoes

“There’ll be societies you can join which will help people find likeminded women – currently there’s a running club, a book club and goal chasing club that will bring girls with the same interests together. I’ll be live broadcasting and group coaching each month and there’ll be socials arranged to encourage people to meet up in person too.

“The platform will be very much online and that’s how people will come together yes, but the socials will be a major part as I think it’s important for people to make friends in real life.

“There’ll also be resources too, on common topics and problems people face including curing loneliness, helping people make friends, and managing your social life.

“As soon as the club is live, girls can immediately sign up. The membership is £10 a month and everything is included in that.”

