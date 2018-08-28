Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Our catch-up with a former Love Islander is among our most read stories this week

PUBLISHED: 05:00 26 January 2019

Kieran Nicholls a former Love Islander from Suffolk Picture: KIERAN NICHOLLS

Kieran Nicholls a former Love Islander from Suffolk Picture: KIERAN NICHOLLS

Spend the weekend re-capping on stories you may have missed in the last seven days including our piece on the Latitude line-up.

Line-up for Latitude Festival 2019 revealed

This week we found out who would be headlining Latitude Festival at Henham Park.

On Friday night George Ezra will be the headline act in the Obelisk Arena, on Saturday Snow Patrol, and on Sunday Lana Del Rey.

More acts are set to be announced but also on the line-up is Sigrid, Underworld, and Loyle Carner.

The early bird tickets have already sold out but don’t fear general weekend tickets go on sale at 9.30am on Saturday.

Ed Sheeran’s generosity helps pupils build their own Lego House

Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran and his new wife Cherry Seaborn helped children ‘pick up the pieces’ by sending them a gift.

The Shape of You singer sent pupils at the All Saints Church of England Primary School hundreds of pounds worth of Lego.

The gift came after the star heard about their Lego club after the founder left him a note when she bumped into him in Framlingham.

Read the full story here.

Second school warns parents over ‘man in silver taxi’

Two schools in Ipswich have sent out letters to parents after a man in a silver taxi has been approaching pupils.

The first reported incident was at St Alban’s Catholic School and the second at Rose Hill Primary School.

The police have been informed on the incidents - read what concerned vice principal Adam Wilson wrote here.

What is life like after Love Island?

Suffolk boy Kieran Nicholls spend three-days in the Love Island villa but it has opened up a world of opportunity.

We spoke to him about what doors have opened, which Islanders he has stayed in touch with and whether he has found someone to finally couple up with.

The former Stradbroke High student recently visited Aldeburgh to catch up with his friends and family - read the full feature above.

‘People will see snow flakes falling from the sky’ - Prepare for freezing conditions

Flurries of snow were seen in Hadleigh, Raydon and Ipswich on Thursday as Suffolk found itself in freezing conditions.

Temperatures were between -4C and -5C during the morning but rose to 3C at lunchtime.

Most Read

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

Flowers left on the Cornhill by the Ipswich market traders Picture: PAUL GEATER

Second school warns parents over ‘man in silver taxi’

Rose Hill Primary school where parents were warned about safeguarding Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘I am so sad he has gone in this way’ - family left in shock as man dies following Cornhill fall

John Stow, who died after a fall at the newly-revamped Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: COURTESY OF ANDREW PRYKE

Chickens attacked and wounded following primary school break-in

Castle Hill Primary was broken into Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Rush hour chaos as A14 closed between major junctions

Traffic is being diverted at Wherstead following the blockage on the A14 (stock image) Picture: SIMON PARKER

Most Read

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

Flowers left on the Cornhill by the Ipswich market traders Picture: PAUL GEATER

Second school warns parents over ‘man in silver taxi’

Rose Hill Primary school where parents were warned about safeguarding Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘I am so sad he has gone in this way’ - family left in shock as man dies following Cornhill fall

#includeImage($article, 225)

Chickens attacked and wounded following primary school break-in

#includeImage($article, 225)

Rush hour chaos as A14 closed between major junctions

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Suffolk councils gave community cash BACK to developers – because they didn’t spent it quickly enough

Ipswich Borough Council returned £37,960 to Crest Nicholson over its 340-home development on the former Hayhill allotment site off Woodbridge Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman defies odds by becoming pregnant twice after being told she could not have children

Mum of two Hannah Carpenter was surprised when she became pregnant with both daughters after she was told she could not ger pregnant. Picture: RUTH LEACH PHOTOGRAPHY

Aston Villa v Ipswich Town classic games: A late winner from Huws and a Premier League victory

Emyr Huws scored the winner at Villa Park in 2016. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Our catch-up with a former Love Islander is among our most read stories this week

Kieran Nicholls a former Love Islander from Suffolk Picture: KIERAN NICHOLLS

Elmer’s Big Parade Suffolk: Latest Ipswich elephant announced

Elmer Elephants are ready and waiting for their designs for the Big Parade Suffolk this summer Picture: RACHEL EDGE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists