Man cleared of burglary and theft of former partner

PUBLISHED: 16:30 10 May 2019

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich man has been cleared of stealing his former partner's belongings during a burglary at her home.

Malcolm Wallis, 61, of Morgan Drive, Ipswich, denied burglary and an alternative charge of theft and was found not guilty by a jury after a three day trial at Ipswich Crown Court.

Giving evidence Wallis denied being "angry, bitter and upset" when his relationship with Christine Mann ended last summer.

He accepted that following the end of the relationship he had followed Mrs Mann's new boyfriend into town and had poured a harmful liquid on her car.

However, he denied keeping one of her keys and entering her house and stealing a number of her belongings.

The court has heard that Mrs Mann called the police after she noticed items were missing from her home after the end of her relationship.

In addition to her driving licence and passport she also found that two boxes containing shoes, a first aid kit and a duvet set had disappeared but she could find no sign of a break-in.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

