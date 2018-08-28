20-year-old tells murder trial he was dealing drugs when Ipswich teenager was attacked

A 20-year-old man accused of murdering Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens has told a court he was dealing drugs at the time of the fatal attack.

In his second day in the witness box at Ipswich Crown Court Adebayo Amusa denied being in a delivery van that drove the people who allegedly killed 17-year-old Tavis to Packard Avenue in Ipswich on June 2 last year.

He claimed that after seeing the delivery van set off from near Alderman Park he dealt drugs in that area, the town’s skate park and the town centre.

Amusa told the court he heard that someone had been seriously injured in Packard Avenue the day after the attack during a telephone call with his girlfriend.

He said that after June 2 his life had carried on as normal until July 24 last year when he was arrested at a flat in Great Gipping Street, Ipswich, on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

He was taken to a police station and while he was there he was further arrested on suspicion of being involved in Tavis’s murder on June 2

He said he was shocked as he hadn’t been involved in any murder or violence.

He said at that stage he couldn’t really remember what he’d been doing on June 2 but added: “Obviously, if I’d murdered someone I would have known.”

Asked by his barrister Elizabeth Marsh QC: “Could you think of anything you’d done that would bring you into a police station on an allegation of murder?” Amusa replied: “No.”

In the dock with Amusa, of Sovereign Road, Barking, are Aristote Yenge, 23, of Spring Road, Ipswich, Callum Plaats, 23, of Ipswich, Isaac Calver, 19, of Firmin Close, Ipswich, Leon Glasgow, 42, of no fixed address, and a 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named because of his age.

They all deny murdering Tavis.

It has been alleged the attack on Tavis was the result of rivalry between the J-Block and Neno gangs for what J-Block perceived to be a loss of respect following a row between the 16-year-old defendant and Yenge and two of Tavis’s friends during a confrontation in Ipswich town centre.

The trial continues.