Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

20-year-old tells murder trial he was dealing drugs when Ipswich teenager was attacked

PUBLISHED: 13:19 05 February 2019 | UPDATED: 13:19 05 February 2019

20-year-old says he was dealing drugs when Tavis Spencer-Aitkens was attacked, murder trial hears. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

20-year-old says he was dealing drugs when Tavis Spencer-Aitkens was attacked, murder trial hears. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Archant

A 20-year-old man accused of murdering Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens has told a court he was dealing drugs at the time of the fatal attack.

In his second day in the witness box at Ipswich Crown Court Adebayo Amusa denied being in a delivery van that drove the people who allegedly killed 17-year-old Tavis to Packard Avenue in Ipswich on June 2 last year.

He claimed that after seeing the delivery van set off from near Alderman Park he dealt drugs in that area, the town’s skate park and the town centre.

Amusa told the court he heard that someone had been seriously injured in Packard Avenue the day after the attack during a telephone call with his girlfriend.

He said that after June 2 his life had carried on as normal until July 24 last year when he was arrested at a flat in Great Gipping Street, Ipswich, on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

He was taken to a police station and while he was there he was further arrested on suspicion of being involved in Tavis’s murder on June 2

He said he was shocked as he hadn’t been involved in any murder or violence.

He said at that stage he couldn’t really remember what he’d been doing on June 2 but added: “Obviously, if I’d murdered someone I would have known.”

Asked by his barrister Elizabeth Marsh QC: “Could you think of anything you’d done that would bring you into a police station on an allegation of murder?” Amusa replied: “No.”

In the dock with Amusa, of Sovereign Road, Barking, are Aristote Yenge, 23, of Spring Road, Ipswich, Callum Plaats, 23, of Ipswich, Isaac Calver, 19, of Firmin Close, Ipswich, Leon Glasgow, 42, of no fixed address, and a 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named because of his age.

They all deny murdering Tavis.

It has been alleged the attack on Tavis was the result of rivalry between the J-Block and Neno gangs for what J-Block perceived to be a loss of respect following a row between the 16-year-old defendant and Yenge and two of Tavis’s friends during a confrontation in Ipswich town centre.

The trial continues.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery

Police in Portman Road after the evacuation Picture: ARCHANT

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

The scene of the crash on the A134. Picture: NSRAPT

Family’s heartbreak after dead cat found with ear and tail hacked off

Mollie was just 10 months old Picture: MANDY BENNETT

“I said I’d never bake again” says owner of new thriving cakery in Ipswich

Cakes and cookies at BMC Cakery on Woodbridge Road, Ipswich Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Is the billionaire king of retail Mike Ashley opening a plush new store in Ipswich?

Flannels in Swindon. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery

Police in Portman Road after the evacuation Picture: ARCHANT

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

The scene of the crash on the A134. Picture: NSRAPT

Family’s heartbreak after dead cat found with ear and tail hacked off

Mollie was just 10 months old Picture: MANDY BENNETT

“I said I’d never bake again” says owner of new thriving cakery in Ipswich

Cakes and cookies at BMC Cakery on Woodbridge Road, Ipswich Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Is the billionaire king of retail Mike Ashley opening a plush new store in Ipswich?

Flannels in Swindon. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Ipswich Star

The TV stars we once loved - it’s our Valentine’s Quiz, 2019

How we loved the Milk Tray man

Celebrating Chinese New Year with a step back in time

A group of performers with their props and instruments for Chinese new year Picture: ARCHANT

Which HMV stores are closing today?

HMV Ipswich Picture: Jessica Hill

Days Gone By - Redevelopment of The Mount saw streets disappear and residents rehomed

St Matthews School, Ipswich, in May 1977. Picture: JERRY TURNER

The Band, the Take That hit musical, is coming to the Ipswich Regent and puts the fans centre stage

AJ Bentley, Curtis T Johns, Sario Solomon, Nick Carsberg and Yazdan Qafouri (Five To Five) in The Band, Tim Firth's critically acclaimed musical about Take That and their fans, Photo: Matt Crockett
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists