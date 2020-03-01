E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Man caught driving Audi A3 while disqualified is handed ban

PUBLISHED: 08:00 01 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:02 01 March 2020

Pavel Yankov received a 12-month driving ban at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

A man caught driving an Audi A3 in Ipswich while disqualified has been banned from getting behind the wheel for a year.

Pavel Yankov, 22, of Upper Orwell Street, Ipswich, appeared before magistrates in Ipswich on Friday and pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, and no MOT.

Suffolk Magistrates' Court heard how Yankov was driving an Audi A3 along Norwich Road towards Chevalier Street in Ipswich around 4.10pm on February 26.

He was stopped by police because he was driving with Bulgarian number plates, prosecutor Lesla Small told the court.

The vehicle should have been registered in the UK and driving with UK number plates, Ms Small said.

After stopping the vehicle, police checks showed that Yankov was the registered keeper of the car and it was not insured in the UK.

Yankov told police that he was in the UK visiting his parents as he was soon going to move to Holland and take the car with him, Ms Small told Ipswich magistrates.

He also said he had Bulgarian insurance which he believed covered him in the UK and told officers the car had passed an MOT in Bulgaria three months previously.

Further police checks revealed he was disqualified from driving until May 30 this year.

Natasha Nair, defending, said: "Mr Yankov is going to move to Holland next week.

"He was stopped when he was visiting his parents in the UK.

"He accepts he was disqualified at the time and by virtue of being disqualified, he accepts he had no insurance.

"He has work lined up in Holland as a painter and decorator."

Magistrates heard that Yankov purchased the Audi in 2018.

Magistrates handed Yankov a 12-month conditional discharge and banned him from driving for a year.

He was also ordered to pay £105 in costs and a £21 victim surcharge.

Magistrates also imposed a deprivation order for the car, which means Yankov will not have the vehicle returned to him.

He was also warned by the court to check with authorities in Holland and any other countries he visits to see if he is legally able to drive.

