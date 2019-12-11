Man in 50s suffers serious head and internal injuries in Copdock crash

The collision happened at about 5.45pm in Old London Road, close to the A12 and Copdock Interchange Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A pedestrian involved in a serious crash near the A12 in Copdock remains in Addenbrooke's hospital with serious injuries.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The incident took place at 5.45pm last night on Old London Road, just outside the Best Western Hotel.

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said: "A black Ford Fiesta collided with a male pedestrian, aged in his 50s, who was crossing the Washbrook carriageway.

"The pedestrian sustained serious injuries including a serious head injury as well as internal injuries. He was taken to Addenbrooke's hospital where he remains."

A team from the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance, a volunteer critical care paramedic and the East of England Ambulance Service were all mobilised to the scene.

The road was closed while emergency services attended the incident.

Officers from Suffolk police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision.

Anyone who saw the incident should contact police, quoting CAD 286 of 10 December.