Man 'detained and threatened teenagers' court told

PUBLISHED: 16:45 21 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:45 21 August 2019

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Two teenagers were locked in a house in Felixstowe after a man carrying a baseball bat forced them to go with him, it has been alleged.

The 15-year-old girl and the 16-year-old boy were walking along Glemsford Close to McDonald's at around 9.30pm when they were approached by Cjay Collis.

Collis seemed to think the teenagers had been sent by a man called "Logan" to have a fight and he produced a baseball bat and told them to go with him, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Christopher Kerr, prosecuting, alleged that Collis took the teenagers against their will to a house in Glemsford Close and took a mobile phone from them.

He allegedly locked the door and picked up a large knife and told the teenagers they were lucky to be alive.

Collis, who was slurring his words and was unsteady on his feet, allowed the teenagers to leave after 20 minutes.

Collis, 26, of Carriage Close, Trimley St Mary, denies false imprisonment and having an offensive weapon on January 17 this year.

He told police he thought the teenagers had been sent to collect a drug debt and denied detaining them against their will.

The trial continues.

