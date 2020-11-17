E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Man accused of importing ‘liquid ecstasy’ appears in court

17 November, 2020 - 16:30
Daniel Colorado appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Daniel Colorado appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich man accused of importing ‘liquid ecstasy’ into the country has appeared in court.

Daniel Colorado, 37, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday to face three drug-related charges.

Colorado, of Elliott Street, Ipswich, is charged with improperly importing gamma-butyrolactone - otherwise known as GBL or liquid ecstasy – and possessing the class C drug with intent to supply.

He has also been charged with possessing the Class A drug methylamphetamine.

Appearing before magistrates in Ipswich, Colorado entered no plea to all charges.

Magistrates declined jurisdiction and sent the case to crown court.

Colorado, who spoke only to confirm his personal details and answer his charges at the short hearing, was released on unconditional bail.

He will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court on December 15 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

