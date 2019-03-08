Ipswich man helped restart drugs operation, court told

D'arro O'Connor helped reopen a lucrative drugs business in Ipswich after it was closed down by police, it has been claimed.

A mobile phone and SIM card used by the 'Neno' drug line was seized by police when they arrested the previous "managing director" of the business in June last year, Ipswich Crown Court was told.

"It was the main number for the Neno drug dealing business. It was crucial to the success of the entire business," said Andrew Jackson, prosecuting.

He told the court that within three days of the Neno phone being seized by police when they arrested 25-year-old Abbas Uddin who lived in Nansen Road, Ipswich, O'Connor, 20, and four other men went into the Vodaphone shop in Tavern Street, Ipswich, and asked for a replacement SIM card for the phone.

Mr Jackson said O'Connor was asked a number of security questions by the assistant manager of the shop and "had those answers on his fingertips".

"He didn't look flummoxed. He didn't need anyone to tell him the answers. He had them ready," said Mr Jackson.

"The five men went into the shop with only one aim and that was to restart the Neno drug supply telephone number," he added.

After the number was reactivated a large number of bulk advertising messages were sent out to drug users in Ipswich who needed class A drugs, including more than 700 in a four month period between August and December last year.

Mr Jackson described the Neno business as "efficient and money making" and had a number of franchises including the 'Tommy', 'Jason' and 'Jeffo' drug lines.

O'Connor, of Parnell Road, Ipswich, has pleaded not guilty to conspiring to supply crack cocaine and heroin with others between July 7 last year and March 27 this year.

The court has heard that his co-defendants Brandon Alford, 21, of St John's Road, Ipswich, Jordan Keeble, 20, of Fife Road, Ipswich, Afjal Miah, 19, of Allenby Road, Ipswich, Lamar Dagnon, 21, of Hilton Road, Ipswich, and an 18-year-old youth who cannot be identified for legal reasons, have pleaded guilty to conspiring to supply heroin and crack cocaine.

Another co-defendant Morgan Peake, 18, of Norman's Close, Bramford has pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine.

The trial continues.