Husband accused of murdering wife

Silke Hartshorne-Jones, who died after she was shot on Sunday, May 3 Picture: Silke Hartshorne-Jones/Facebook Archant

A plea hearing for the husband of a solicitor who died after she was shot at their Suffolk home has been adjourned until next month.

Peter Hartshorne-Jones, 51, who is accused of murdering his 41-year-old solicitor wife Silke Hartshorne-Jones at their farmhouse in The Green, Barham, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court via video link today from Norwich Prison.

Jonathan Goodman, for Hartshorne-Jones, said a psychiatrist had found his client fit to plead but asked for the case to be adjourned for a further report.

Judge Martyn Levett adjourned the case to September 11 and remanded Hartshorne-Jones in custody.

Hartshorne-Jones was charged with murder after his wife was found shot inside their family home on the morning of Sunday, May 3.

Mrs Hartshorne-Jones was found lying on the floor upstairs with two gunshot wounds, after police were called to the scene at 4.45am.

She was taken to Ipswich Hospital but died a short time later at 6.42am.

A postmortem examination confirmed her death was the result of the two gunshot wounds.

A trial date has been set for October 26 at Ipswich Crown Court.