Husband accused of murdering wife
PUBLISHED: 11:58 28 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:16 28 August 2020
Archant
A plea hearing for the husband of a solicitor who died after she was shot at their Suffolk home has been adjourned until next month.
Peter Hartshorne-Jones, 51, who is accused of murdering his 41-year-old solicitor wife Silke Hartshorne-Jones at their farmhouse in The Green, Barham, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court via video link today from Norwich Prison.
Jonathan Goodman, for Hartshorne-Jones, said a psychiatrist had found his client fit to plead but asked for the case to be adjourned for a further report.
Judge Martyn Levett adjourned the case to September 11 and remanded Hartshorne-Jones in custody.
You may also want to watch:
Hartshorne-Jones was charged with murder after his wife was found shot inside their family home on the morning of Sunday, May 3.
Mrs Hartshorne-Jones was found lying on the floor upstairs with two gunshot wounds, after police were called to the scene at 4.45am.
She was taken to Ipswich Hospital but died a short time later at 6.42am.
A postmortem examination confirmed her death was the result of the two gunshot wounds.
A trial date has been set for October 26 at Ipswich Crown Court.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.