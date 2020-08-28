E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Husband accused of murdering wife

PUBLISHED: 11:58 28 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:16 28 August 2020

Silke Hartshorne-Jones, who died after she was shot on Sunday, May 3 Picture: Silke Hartshorne-Jones/Facebook

Silke Hartshorne-Jones, who died after she was shot on Sunday, May 3 Picture: Silke Hartshorne-Jones/Facebook

Archant

A plea hearing for the husband of a solicitor who died after she was shot at their Suffolk home has been adjourned until next month.

Peter Hartshorne-Jones, 51, who is accused of murdering his 41-year-old solicitor wife Silke Hartshorne-Jones at their farmhouse in The Green, Barham, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court via video link today from Norwich Prison.

Jonathan Goodman, for Hartshorne-Jones, said a psychiatrist had found his client fit to plead but asked for the case to be adjourned for a further report.

Judge Martyn Levett adjourned the case to September 11 and remanded Hartshorne-Jones in custody.

You may also want to watch:

Hartshorne-Jones was charged with murder after his wife was found shot inside their family home on the morning of Sunday, May 3.

Mrs Hartshorne-Jones was found lying on the floor upstairs with two gunshot wounds, after police were called to the scene at 4.45am.

She was taken to Ipswich Hospital but died a short time later at 6.42am.

A postmortem examination confirmed her death was the result of the two gunshot wounds.

A trial date has been set for October 26 at Ipswich Crown Court.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Cyclists told they could be trespassing if riding on footpaths after Griff Rhys Jones row

Griff Rhys Jones was infuriated by the cyclists who came through his garden on the Stour to Orwell Walk public footpath at high speeds during lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Felixstowe ‘family man’ and father-of-six dies after sudden heart attack

Sean Case and his youngest grandchild Darcie, who is just six months old. Picture: CASE FAMILY

Revealed: Suffolk’s most expensive villages to buy a home

Kersey is the third most-expensive village to buy a home in in Suffolk, with an average house price of £624,457. Picture: Getty Images

Orwell Bridge: Storm Francis wind speeds to be higher than originally expected

The Orwell Bridge, photographed from Naction Foreshore. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Police called after one hurt in suspected fight in Ipswich

Police remain on the scene at Bilberry Road Picture: ARCHANT

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Cyclists told they could be trespassing if riding on footpaths after Griff Rhys Jones row

Griff Rhys Jones was infuriated by the cyclists who came through his garden on the Stour to Orwell Walk public footpath at high speeds during lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Felixstowe ‘family man’ and father-of-six dies after sudden heart attack

Sean Case and his youngest grandchild Darcie, who is just six months old. Picture: CASE FAMILY

Revealed: Suffolk’s most expensive villages to buy a home

Kersey is the third most-expensive village to buy a home in in Suffolk, with an average house price of £624,457. Picture: Getty Images

Orwell Bridge: Storm Francis wind speeds to be higher than originally expected

The Orwell Bridge, photographed from Naction Foreshore. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Police called after one hurt in suspected fight in Ipswich

Police remain on the scene at Bilberry Road Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Husband accused of murdering wife

Silke Hartshorne-Jones, who died after she was shot on Sunday, May 3 Picture: Silke Hartshorne-Jones/Facebook

Two crime scenes in place after ‘bags of human bones’ discovered in river

Another separate cordon has also been set up outside the grounds of St Gregory's Church in Sudbury. Picture: MATTHEW EARTH

Which pharmacies are open on bank holiday Monday?

Find out when pharmacies are opening on Monday, August 31. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘It’s do or die’ – Felixstowe shop moves to store 5 times its original size

That's Amoré is moving to a town centre store in the heart of Felixstowe's High Road West. Picture: SONIA MAYES

What will the weather be like over the Bank Holiday weekend in Suffolk?

Suffolk is set for a cooler, but sunny end to the bank holiday weekend Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN