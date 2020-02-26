E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Man denies stealing caravan from Suffolk farm

26 February, 2020 - 05:30
Thomas McDonagh pleaded not guilty at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

A man accused of stealing a caravan worth more than £20,000 will face a crown court trial next month.

Thomas McDonagh, 36, of Horseman Side, Brentwood, appeared at Suffok Magistrates' Court on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to theft of a motor vehicle.

It is alleged McDonagh stole a Bailey Unicorn caravan, with a value of £20,695, from Glebe Farm, Old London Road, Copdock, near Ipswich, on September 24, 2017.

District Judge Julie Cooper sent the case to crown court for trial and released McDonagh on unconditional bail.

McDonagh will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court on March 24.

Addressing McDonagh, District Judge Cooper said: "You must keep in touch with your solicitor between now and then.

"If you fail to attend court, you will be committing a separate criminal offence and a warrant will be issued for your arrest."

