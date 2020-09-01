E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Man admits growing cannabis at rental property

01 September, 2020 - 19:00
Daniel Read, of Dales Road, Ipswich pleaded guilty before magistrates Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich man has admitted growing cannabis worth a street value of more than £20,000 at a property he was renting in west Suffolk.

Daniel Read, 29, was renting a property in Great Cornard and was due to move out on October 6, 2018, magistrates in Ipswich heard.

On October 8, 2018, the landlord attended the address to check the property and discovered a cannabis operation.

David Bryant, prosecuting, told magistrates the landlord found lighting equipment and netting in a bedroom, and 16 cannabis plants were also discovered.

The police were called and a total of 6.8kg of cannabis was also found in A4-sized packages around two inches deep, Mr Bryant said.

Mr Bryant said the cannabis was valued at more than £20,000.

Read, of Dales Road, Ipswich, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates Court on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to producing a controlled drug of class B (cannabis), criminal damage to the property and possessing cannabis with intent to supply.

Magistrates heard that Read was interviewed by police on October 15 and read a pre-prepared statement.

He told officers he was growing the cannabis for his own medicinal use.

Magistrates declined jurisdiction and sent the case to the crown court for sentence.

Read will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court at a date to be fixed.

Magistrates granted Read unconditional bail ahead of his next appearance.

