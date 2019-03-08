E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Man admits nightclub sexual assault

PUBLISHED: 07:30 01 October 2019

A man who put his hand up a woman's skirt on the dancefloor of Vodka Revolution in Ipswich has been given a community order.

Tyler Rose approached on May 6 last year and stroked her groin over her underwear, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Stephen Rose, prosecuting, said the woman was entitled to have a good evening out with her friends at a nightclub and to feel safe without having the unwanted attention of the defendant.

He said that as a result of the incident the woman had changed the way she dressed and no longer went clubbing. She also suffered from anxiety.

Rose, of Park Road, Southampton, admitted sexually assaulting the woman.

He was given a 12 month community order and ordered to do 80 hours unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay £1,250 costs and to sign the sex offenders' register for five years.

Sentencing Rose, Judge Martyn Levett said he had watched CCTV of the incident and the victim's reaction to the "unpleasant" assault was visible.

Unyime Davies, for Rose, said her client ran a marketing business in Southampton and was remorseful for his behaviour.

She said he had no previous convictions and the offence was out of character.

