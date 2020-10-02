Man facing five charges including aggravated burglary appears in court

An Ipswich man has appeared in court to face five charges including aggravated burglary, witness intimidation, and making threats to kill.

Dwayne Farrell, 29, of All Saints Road, Ipswich, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Thursday via video link from Martlesham Police Investigation Centre.

Farrell is charged with aggravated burglary following an alleged incident at a house in Birkfield Drive, Ipswich, around 4am on September 26.

He is also facing charges of assault by beating, making threats to kill, witness intimidation and threatening to damage or destroy property.

Farrell, who was dressed in a black jumper, did not enter pleas to the charges and he will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court on October 29 for a plea trial and preparation hearing.

Farrell was remanded in custody by magistrates ahead of his next appearance.