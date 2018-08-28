Man arrested after burglary at Manning’s

Mannings Amusments in Felixstowe. Picture: ARCHANT

Police have arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of burglary at Manning’s Amusement Park in Felixstowe.

Manning’s Amusement Park in Sea Road was broken into shortly before 5am today, December 7.

A police spokesman said: “An amount of cash was stolen from within and a 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary.”

The man was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning where he currently remains.

Charles Manning, owner of the amusement park, said: “They have caused some damage when they were getting in to the amusements but nothing of value was taken.”