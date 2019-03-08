Man arrested after armed police descend on Burrell Road in Ipswich

A man was arrested after armed police were called to an incident near Ipswich railway station yesterday evening.

Officers were called to the scene, in Burrell Road, at around 4.45pm on Monday, April 1, after receiving reports of a man threatening to harm himself who was throwing items out of a window.

Six police cars were spotted in Burrell Road, close to its junction with Willoughby Road, blocking the road to traffic while the incident unfolded.

Armed officers with a battering ram and dogs were also seen in the area.

A police spokesman said a man has been arrested on suspicion of affray and that the incident was resolved at around 5.40pm.

The man remains in police custody.

Raj Sayeed, a 21-year-old audiology student working at Ipswich Hospital, who saw the action unfold said there was already a heavy police presence in the area when he got there.

“I’ve just travelled back from seeing family in Manchester, I wasn’t expecting this when I got off the train.”