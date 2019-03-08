Heavy Showers

Man arrested after armed police descend on Burrell Road in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 08:45 02 April 2019 | UPDATED: 08:45 02 April 2019

THere was a heavy police presence near Ipswich railway station during the incident Picture: ARCHANT

THere was a heavy police presence near Ipswich railway station during the incident Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A man was arrested after armed police were called to an incident near Ipswich railway station yesterday evening.

Traffic was diverted away from the area while officers worked at the scene Picture: ARCHANTTraffic was diverted away from the area while officers worked at the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Officers were called to the scene, in Burrell Road, at around 4.45pm on Monday, April 1, after receiving reports of a man threatening to harm himself who was throwing items out of a window.

Six police cars were spotted in Burrell Road, close to its junction with Willoughby Road, blocking the road to traffic while the incident unfolded.

Armed officers with a battering ram and dogs were also seen in the area.

A police spokesman said a man has been arrested on suspicion of affray and that the incident was resolved at around 5.40pm.

Armed police and dog units were called to the scene in Burrell Road Picture: ARCHANTArmed police and dog units were called to the scene in Burrell Road Picture: ARCHANT

The man remains in police custody.

Raj Sayeed, a 21-year-old audiology student working at Ipswich Hospital, who saw the action unfold said there was already a heavy police presence in the area when he got there.

“I’ve just travelled back from seeing family in Manchester, I wasn’t expecting this when I got off the train.”

