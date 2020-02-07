Man ignored order not to contact schoolgirl

A 20-year-old Ipswich man who disobeyed a police notice banning him from contacting a vulnerable 15-year-old schoolgirl was found by officers with her in a waiting room at Stowmarket railway station.

Lewis Watson arranged to meet the girl at the station a few days after he was given a child abduction warning notice by police officers as a result of concerns about his friendship with the much younger girl, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Officers went to Stowmarket station on October 1 after being contacted by the girl's mother and found Watson and the girl in a waiting room.

Watson was arrested and was found to have sent the girl a text message telling her to go to the station where he was planning to give her a new SIM for her phone.

On October 14 police went to Watson's flat in Wellington Street and arrested him again after finding the girl at the premises.

Watson admitted unlawfully detaining the alleged victim and was given an eight month prison sentence, suspended for two years, and 80 hours unpaid work.

He was also ordered to attend a Building Better Relationships programme and a ten day rehabilitation requirement.

Peter Spary, for Watson, said his client, who has been in custody since October had a number of his own vulnerabilities and was immature for his age.