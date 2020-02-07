E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man ignored order not to contact schoolgirl

PUBLISHED: 11:00 08 February 2020

Stowmarket railway station Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Stowmarket railway station Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Archant

A 20-year-old Ipswich man who disobeyed a police notice banning him from contacting a vulnerable 15-year-old schoolgirl was found by officers with her in a waiting room at Stowmarket railway station.

Lewis Watson arranged to meet the girl at the station a few days after he was given a child abduction warning notice by police officers as a result of concerns about his friendship with the much younger girl, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Officers went to Stowmarket station on October 1 after being contacted by the girl's mother and found Watson and the girl in a waiting room.

You may also want to watch:

Watson was arrested and was found to have sent the girl a text message telling her to go to the station where he was planning to give her a new SIM for her phone.

On October 14 police went to Watson's flat in Wellington Street and arrested him again after finding the girl at the premises.

Watson admitted unlawfully detaining the alleged victim and was given an eight month prison sentence, suspended for two years, and 80 hours unpaid work.

He was also ordered to attend a Building Better Relationships programme and a ten day rehabilitation requirement.

Peter Spary, for Watson, said his client, who has been in custody since October had a number of his own vulnerabilities and was immature for his age.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

End of an era as Boots shuts Ipswich store

Boots is the only original store still open from the selection of shops and restaurants that opened initially back in 1992.

Police and ambulance called to Ipswich KFC

Police and paramedics were called to the scene about 8pm on Tuesday, February 4, following reports of a public order incident Picture: ARCHANT

Could you be entitled to thousands of pounds? See if your surname is on our list

Could you be entitled to inherit money from an unclaimed estate? Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/PA WIRE

Racist stickers found on streets of Ipswich

White supremacist messages have been spotted in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Orwell Bridge set to close for 15 HOURS on Sunday

The Orwell Bridge is planned to close this weekend as Met Office puts yellow weather warning in place for Suffolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

End of an era as Boots shuts Ipswich store

Boots is the only original store still open from the selection of shops and restaurants that opened initially back in 1992.

Police and ambulance called to Ipswich KFC

Police and paramedics were called to the scene about 8pm on Tuesday, February 4, following reports of a public order incident Picture: ARCHANT

Could you be entitled to thousands of pounds? See if your surname is on our list

Could you be entitled to inherit money from an unclaimed estate? Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/PA WIRE

Racist stickers found on streets of Ipswich

White supremacist messages have been spotted in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Orwell Bridge set to close for 15 HOURS on Sunday

The Orwell Bridge is planned to close this weekend as Met Office puts yellow weather warning in place for Suffolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Boy sexually assaulted at Ipswich park

The incident happened at Gippeswyk Park in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Should Ipswich town centre car parks be closed to cut pollution?

Ipswich council operates the Crown Car Park, the largest in the town centre. Picture: IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL

Matchday Live: Blues once again bid to beat a promotion contender in front of 30,000 at the Stadium of Light

Ipswich Town take on Sunderland this afternoon. Picture: ARCHANT

Man ignored order not to contact schoolgirl

Stowmarket railway station Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Police seal off town centre park

Police have taped off parts of Gippeswyk Park Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24