Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following double stabbing in Felixstowe
PUBLISHED: 06:52 01 January 2020 | UPDATED: 06:52 01 January 2020
Two people are in hospital and a man has been arrested after police were called to reports of a double stabbing in Felixstowe.
Officers were called to an address in Mill Lane shortly after 2am on New Year's Day.
You may also want to watch:
Suffolk police said two females were taken to hospital - one said to have suffered serious injuries.
A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and currently remains in custody.
A police cordon remains at the scene this morning.
Comments have been disabled on this article.