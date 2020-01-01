Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following double stabbing in Felixstowe

Two people are in hospital and a man has been arrested after police were called to reports of a double stabbing in Felixstowe.

Officers were called to an address in Mill Lane shortly after 2am on New Year's Day.

Suffolk police said two females were taken to hospital - one said to have suffered serious injuries.

A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and currently remains in custody.

A police cordon remains at the scene this morning.