Man arrested over rape of teenager in Christchurch Park released on bail

Photos from the scene of the incident at Christchurch Park Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

A 35-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of rape in connection with a serious sexual assault in Ipswich over the weekend has been released pending further enquiries.

The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday, September 15, when a 17-year-old woman reported to police that she had been sexually assaulted in Christchurch Park.

The park was cordoned off and closed by officers between the main pond and the war memorial while investigations took place.

A man, who is understood to be known by the victim, was arrested yesterday (September 16) and was questioned by detectives.

Today, a Suffolk Constabulary spokesman said: "The man has been released on bail pending further enquiries and is due to return to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre on Monday, October 14."

