E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man, 35, arrested over rape of teenager in Christchurch Park

PUBLISHED: 16:39 16 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:39 16 September 2019

Photos from the scene of the incident at Christchurch Park Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Photos from the scene of the incident at Christchurch Park Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape in connection with a serious sexual assault in Christchurch Park.

Photos from the scene of the incident at Christchurch Park Picture: OLIVER SULLIVANPhotos from the scene of the incident at Christchurch Park Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday, September 15, when a 17-year-old woman reported she had been sexually assaulted.

The park was later closed by officers who cordoned off an area in between the main pond and the war memorial.

Detectives are now questioning the man and understand the two were known to each other.

Witnesses reported seeing forensic officers working in the semi-wooded area, which had been cordoned off by police officers for several hours on Sunday morning.

Photos from the scene of the incident at Christchurch Park Picture: OLIVER SULLIVANPhotos from the scene of the incident at Christchurch Park Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

The entire park was closed to the public for a time but re-opened later in the day.

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman said: "A 35-year-old man was arrested this morning on suspicion of rape and taken into custody for questioning.

"Anyone who has knowledge of the incident is asked to contact police quoting crime reference 37/55654/19."

Most Read

Body of man found in Chantry Park pond

Photos from the scene of an incident at Chantry Park Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Detectives investigate serious sexual assault of teenager in Christchurch Park

Photos from the scene of the incident at Christchurch Park Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Police name two men who died in fatal car crash near railway line

The crash happened on Dullingham Road, near the railway line Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich teenager arrested for selling global superstars’ stolen music for cryptocurrency

An Ipswich teenager has been arrested by police in connection with the theft of music from international superstars Picture: DOMINIC LIPINSKI/PA WIRE

‘Watch this space’ could a KFC be opening near you?

KFC hope to open new stores in Suffolk and Essex Picture: ARCHANT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Body of man found in Chantry Park pond

Photos from the scene of an incident at Chantry Park Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Detectives investigate serious sexual assault of teenager in Christchurch Park

Photos from the scene of the incident at Christchurch Park Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Police name two men who died in fatal car crash near railway line

The crash happened on Dullingham Road, near the railway line Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich teenager arrested for selling global superstars’ stolen music for cryptocurrency

An Ipswich teenager has been arrested by police in connection with the theft of music from international superstars Picture: DOMINIC LIPINSKI/PA WIRE

‘Watch this space’ could a KFC be opening near you?

KFC hope to open new stores in Suffolk and Essex Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Here’s the first look at the new Ipswich police and fire station

An architects' impression of the new combined police/fire station for Princes Street in Ipswich; Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE AND CRIME COMMISSIONER

Man, 35, arrested over rape of teenager in Christchurch Park

Photos from the scene of the incident at Christchurch Park Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Consultation over – but what happens next in Ipswich northern bypass saga?

Hundreds of protestors to the Ipswich Northern Bypass plans gathered in the Cornhill in Ipswich and marched to council offices at Endeavour House. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Ipswich teenager arrested for selling global superstars’ stolen music for cryptocurrency

An Ipswich teenager has been arrested by police in connection with the theft of music from international superstars Picture: DOMINIC LIPINSKI/PA WIRE

Meet the opposition: The flat cap fitting, a former Canaries captain and some lofty ambitions

Sam Nombe celebrates after putting MK Dons ahead against rivals AFC Wimbledon. Photo: PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists