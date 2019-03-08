Man, 35, arrested over rape of teenager in Christchurch Park

Photos from the scene of the incident at Christchurch Park Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape in connection with a serious sexual assault in Christchurch Park.

The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday, September 15, when a 17-year-old woman reported she had been sexually assaulted.

The park was later closed by officers who cordoned off an area in between the main pond and the war memorial.

Detectives are now questioning the man and understand the two were known to each other.

Witnesses reported seeing forensic officers working in the semi-wooded area, which had been cordoned off by police officers for several hours on Sunday morning.

The entire park was closed to the public for a time but re-opened later in the day.

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman said: "A 35-year-old man was arrested this morning on suspicion of rape and taken into custody for questioning.

"Anyone who has knowledge of the incident is asked to contact police quoting crime reference 37/55654/19."