E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Police respond to reports of 'indecent exposure' at busy pool

PUBLISHED: 12:01 17 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:01 17 February 2020

Police were called to Felixstowe Leisure Centre Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police were called to Felixstowe Leisure Centre Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Officers from Suffolk police were sent to a busy swimming pool at the weekend following reports a man had indecently exposed himself.

They were called to Felixstowe Leisure Centre shortly after 1.40pm on Saturday, February 15.

Police attended and a 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure.

He has since been released and will face no further action.

A force spokeswoman said: "Officers attended and a 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure.

"He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre, where he was questioned and subsequently released.

"He will face no further action at this time."

Witnesses said they saw a man being taken out of the leisure centre, in Undercliff Road West, with several police cars parked up nearby.

Most Read

Could 4,000 new homes transform Ipswich town centre?

Ipswich Central chair Terry Baxter. Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘This must be the last winter the Orwell Bridge closes completely because of strong winds’ - says MP

Two storms have caused the bridge to close in 2020 so far Picture: ALEX BLAGONA

Financial adviser admits £300,000 of fraud while at ‘small family business’

The website of Lifetime Financial Solutions which has offices in Suffolk and Norfolk. Photo: Lifetime Financial Solutions

Orwell Bridge closure unlikely – but wind speeds ‘being monitored’

Storm clouds making their way to the Orwell Bridge Picture: MICK WEBB

Did you see the ‘meteor’ above Suffolk last night?

Did you spot the 'meteorite' above Suffolk? (file image) Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Could 4,000 new homes transform Ipswich town centre?

Ipswich Central chair Terry Baxter. Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘This must be the last winter the Orwell Bridge closes completely because of strong winds’ - says MP

Two storms have caused the bridge to close in 2020 so far Picture: ALEX BLAGONA

Financial adviser admits £300,000 of fraud while at ‘small family business’

The website of Lifetime Financial Solutions which has offices in Suffolk and Norfolk. Photo: Lifetime Financial Solutions

Orwell Bridge closure unlikely – but wind speeds ‘being monitored’

Storm clouds making their way to the Orwell Bridge Picture: MICK WEBB

Did you see the ‘meteor’ above Suffolk last night?

Did you spot the 'meteorite' above Suffolk? (file image) Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Could 4,000 new homes transform Ipswich town centre?

Ipswich Central chair Terry Baxter. Picture: PAUL GEATER

24 great films shot in East Anglia - have you seen them all?

Dev Patel in The Personal History of David Copperfield on Angel Hill, Bury St Edmunds which was standing in for Victorian London Picture: LIONSGATE/IMDB

Police respond to reports of ‘indecent exposure’ at busy pool

Police were called to Felixstowe Leisure Centre Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

After Storm Dennis passes, the East Anglian drought is finally over!

Heavy rain contributed to floods like this in Quay Street in Woodbridge, but it has helped restore groundwater supplies. Picture: ANDY JEFF

8 undercover family-friendly activities

Milkshake! Monkey Musical brings children's TV favourites to the stage this half term Photo: Milkshake! Live/McPhersonPhotograph
Drive 24