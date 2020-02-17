Police respond to reports of 'indecent exposure' at busy pool

Police were called to Felixstowe Leisure Centre Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Officers from Suffolk police were sent to a busy swimming pool at the weekend following reports a man had indecently exposed himself.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

They were called to Felixstowe Leisure Centre shortly after 1.40pm on Saturday, February 15.

Police attended and a 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure.

He has since been released and will face no further action.

A force spokeswoman said: "Officers attended and a 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure.

"He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre, where he was questioned and subsequently released.

"He will face no further action at this time."

Witnesses said they saw a man being taken out of the leisure centre, in Undercliff Road West, with several police cars parked up nearby.