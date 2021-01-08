Man stopped near seafront arrested over weapons allegations

Published: 2:27 PM January 8, 2021

Police were called to Undercliff Road West in Felixstowe - Credit: Google Maps

A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of possessing weapons after he was stopped near Felixstowe seafront.

Suffolk police had cause to stop the vehicle on Undercliff Road West, close to the Spa Pavillion, just after 11am on Friday, January 8.

After officers carried out further enquiries, a man was arrested on suspicion of possession of weapons and drugs offences.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "He has been taken to Martlesham police investigation centre for questioning."