Man stopped near seafront arrested over weapons allegations

Katy Sandalls

Published: 2:27 PM January 8, 2021   
Police were called to Undercliff Road West in Felixstowe 

A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of possessing weapons after he was stopped near Felixstowe seafront.

Suffolk police had cause to stop the vehicle on Undercliff Road West, close to the Spa Pavillion, just after 11am on Friday, January 8. 

After officers carried out further enquiries, a man was arrested on suspicion of possession of weapons and drugs offences.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "He has been taken to Martlesham police investigation centre for questioning."

