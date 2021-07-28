Man arrested on suspicion of murdering Victoria Hall

Breaking

Published: 2:32 PM July 28, 2021

A man has been arrested in connection of murdering Victoria Hall back in 1999 - Credit: Suffolk Police

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a teenage girl from Trimley St Mary more than 20 years ago.

Victoria Hall, aged 17, was last seen alive in the early hours of Sunday, September 19, 1999, in High Road, Trimley.

Victoria left home the previous evening to go for a night out with a friend at the Bandbox nightclub in Bent Hill, Felixstowe, where they remained until about 1am.

They then went to get some food at the Bodrum Grill, in Undercliff Road West, before beginning the walk back to Trimley St Mary.

They parted at about 2.20am, near the junction of High Road and Faulkeners Way. Victoria was just yards away from her home.

When Victoria’s parents woke up that morning and discovered that she had not returned home, the police were called and a missing person inquiry commenced.

Five days later, on Friday, September 24, Victoria’s naked body was found in a ditch beside a field by a dog walker in Creeting Lane, Creeting St Peter, approximately 25 miles away from where she was last seen.

In September 2019, Suffolk police revealed that the case — known as Operation Avon — was now a live inquiry again and being fully reinvestigated by a new team of detectives, after fresh information had been received that was not previously known.

As a result of the work that has been ongoing for the past two years, officers have arrested a man on suspicion of murder this morning, Wednesday July 28.

He has been taken into police custody, where he currently remains for questioning.

Police said the individual was not someone who has previously been arrested as part of the inquiry.

Detectives continue to ask for anyone with information about Victoria’s death to contact the major investigation team and quote Operation Avon.