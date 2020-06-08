Man arrested on suspicion of possessing Class A drugs and offensive weapon

A man was arrested in Fonnereau Road by Christchurch Park in Ipswich on Sunday June 7. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A man has been arrested in Ipswich on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and class A drugs with intent to supply.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers had a reason to arrest a man in Fonnereau Road on Sunday, June 7 at around 4pm.

He was found to be in possession of around 12 wraps of what is believed to be class A drugs and £100 in cash.

The man was also in possession of a drill bit, taped to a cigarette lighter.

He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and was subsequently released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

Witnesses or anybody with any information should contact Ipswich CID quoting reference via 37/31360/20 and 37/31363/20.