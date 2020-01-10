E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Man arrested on suspicion of thefts from shops

PUBLISHED: 14:38 10 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:38 10 January 2020

Police arrested the 39-year-old on Wednesday January 8 in Kesgrave. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A man has been arrested in Ipswich in connection with a series of thefts from shops at the end of 2019.

The 39-year-old was arrested in Tremlett Lane in Kesgrave on Wednesday, January 8.

He was initially arrested on suspicion of theft from a shop and possession of Class A drugs, after which he was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

When there, he was subsequently arrested on suspicion of four additional thefts from shops which happened in November and December 2019.

He was also then later arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation and theft from a motor vehicle.

Both of the latter are alleged to have taken place in December 2019.

