Police arrest man after boys thought to be 12 and 7 steal car at knifepoint

A man has been arrested in connection with an incident where two boys believed to be aged 7 and 12 threatened a woman in her 60s at knifepoint and stole her car in Westbury Road, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A 29-year-old man is being questioned in connection with a robbery in Ipswich where a woman in her 60s was forced out of her car at knifepoint.

The victim was reversing her car onto a driveway in Westbury Road on Saturday, September 21 at about 6.25pm when two boys, believed to be aged seven and 12, approached her vehicle.

One of the boys opened the door of the maroon Mazda 5 Takara, demanded she got out and threatened her with a knife.

The victim got out of the car and the suspects then got in and drove off towards Rushmere Road.

The knife and the car were recovered later the same day and the victim was left shaken but physically unharmed.

A 29-year-old man has now been arrested in connection with the incident and has been taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Inquiries are ongoing to trace the two outstanding suspects described as being aged seven and 12.

Detectives are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the victim's five-door car or a similar coloured vehicle being driven in Westbury Road and Rushmere Road on Saturday, September 21 between 6pm and 6.30pm.

Anyone with any information about this incident or anyone travelling in the area that may have captured relevant dash-cam footage should contact South CID by quoting crime reference: 37/57286/19