Man questioned by police investigating burglary
PUBLISHED: 18:31 02 June 2020
A man has been arrested and questioned by police investigating a burglary at a property in London Road, Ipswich.
The burglary took place overnight between 9.30pm on Sunday May 31 and 6.25am on Monday June 1.
An offender smashed a window and then forced entry through a door at the London Road property.
A laptop was stolen and following police inquiries a 36-year-old man has been arrested.
He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre and has been subsequently released pending further inquiries.
Anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area at the time should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/29955/20
