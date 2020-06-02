E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Man questioned by police investigating burglary

PUBLISHED: 18:31 02 June 2020

A man has been arrested in connection to the London Road, Ipswich, burglary where a laptop was stolen. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A man has been arrested in connection to the London Road, Ipswich, burglary where a laptop was stolen. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A man has been arrested and questioned by police investigating a burglary at a property in London Road, Ipswich.

The burglary took place overnight between 9.30pm on Sunday May 31 and 6.25am on Monday June 1.

An offender smashed a window and then forced entry through a door at the London Road property.

A laptop was stolen and following police inquiries a 36-year-old man has been arrested.

He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre and has been subsequently released pending further inquiries.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area at the time should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/29955/20

Most Read

Debenhams makes 40 staff redundant in Ipswich and Colchester ‘by conference call’

Debenhams made 40 staff from its Ipswich and Colchester stores redundant while they were muted on a conference call, it is claimed Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Perfectly healthy’ father, 43, dies after being rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

John Chapman worked as a carer in Felixstowe for over a decade and dedicated many years of his life as the manager of Bluebird Care Home. Picture: CHAPMAN FAMILY

Fire crews called after serious fire at home in Ipswich

Firefighters are at the scene of a building fire in Nacton Road. Picture: SHAUN KING

WATCH: Police called to Kesgrave after giant tortoise spotted crossing the road

A huge 34-year-old tortoise called Titan has been seen crossing a road in Kesgrave. Picture: HANNAH WILLS

How one Ipswich hair salon is preparing to safely reopen after lockdown

Beth Parrish, owner of the Paul Henri Salon in St Nicholas Street, Ipswich Picture: Paul Henri Salon

