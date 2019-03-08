Man released on bail following Waterfront assault

Police were called to Ipswich Waterfront, near the Aurora bar and restaurant, on Saturday night Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A man arrested in connection to an assault in Ipswich which left a man with a puncture wound to his neck has been released on bail.

The assault happened at around 10.20pm on Saturday, March 30 outside Aurora Bar and restaurant, in Helena Road, on the Waterfront.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said officers received reports that two men, who detectives believe are known to each other, had a verbal argument inside the bar which continued outside.

One of the men, aged 26, was then assaulted, suffering a puncture wound to his neck which required stitches at hospital. A spokesman said it is not yet known what he was attacked with.

Yesterday, Monday, April 1, officers arrested a 31-year-old man from Felixstowe on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm, taking him to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He was later released on bail until Friday, April 26 pending further enquiries.

Police are appealing for any witnesses, either to the argument in the bar or the fight outside, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South CID at Landmark House in Ipswich on 101 quoting reference 17997/19, or by providing an online update via the constabulary website here.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via their online crime reporting form.