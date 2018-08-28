Village left in shock following death of pedestrian

Harwich Road, in Lawford, where a pedestrian was killed following a collision with a car Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A community close to the Essex Suffolk border has been left shocked and saddened following the death of a pedestrian.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Skinners Arms, in Lawford Picture: EADT The Skinners Arms, in Lawford Picture: EADT

It happened shortly after 2.20am on Saturday after a 44-year-old man from Colchester was involved in a collision with a silver Ford Mondeo, in Harwich Road, Lawford.

Essex Police closed the road to deal with the incident, which happened on the outskirts of the village, and it remained shut for most of the day while officers carried out forensic examinations.

And as part of the investigation into the collision officers attended The Skinners Arms pub in Station Road, just after 8am.

Police later revealed the vehicle that was believed to be involved in the crash was left in the pub’s car park.

Julie Langstone, vice chairman of Lawford Parish Council, said it was a “sad tragedy” for a life to be lost on the busy road.

She said described it as a busy country lane and said there were no street lights along much of the road.

The councillor added: “I have not been given any further details into the incident but it’s a very sad tragedy.”

Meanwhile, Maria McManus, landlady at the Skinners Arms, said they were shocked by the death.

She added: “A car was retrieved by police from our car park and we know nothing of the incident itself.”

A 20-year-old man from the Clacton area was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking, perverting the course of justice, driving without insurance, failing to stop after an accident and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

He has been released under investigation while police continue their enquiries.

Detective Sergeant Peter Swan, of the serious collision investigation unit, said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who saw a man walking along the A137 Harwich Road, away from Manningtree.

“We are also looking to trace anyone who saw a silver Ford Mondeo driving along the same road and towards the area around The Skinners Arms pub in Station Road, Manningtree.”

Witnesses and anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage are asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 01245 240590 or via email