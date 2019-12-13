Suspected drug-driver crashes through wall in Norwich Road

A Hyundai crashed into a garden wall in Norwich Road in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Picture: LIAM MORRISON LIAM MORRISON

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and possession of Class A drugs after a car collided with a wall in Ipswich.

Police were called at 11.45pm on Tuesday, December 10 to reports that a white Hyundai I800 had collided with a wall in Norwich Road, Ipswich, just opposite the junction with Old Norwich Road.

A vehicle parked behind the wall was also damaged during the incident and the driver was taken to hospital for a check-up.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "A 21-year-old man from Norwich was subsequently arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply.

"He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and has been released under investigation pending further enquires."

Ambulance crews and the fire service were also called to remove the driver from the vehicle.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service added: "We were called to Norwich Road shortly after 11.45pm last night following reports of a collision.

"An ambulance attended and crews treated a male patient at the scene before transporting him to Ipswich Hospital for further assessment and care."

