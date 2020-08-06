Man breached court order by sending messages via bank transfer application

A man who breached a court order by making “snide” comments to his estranged wife via bank transfer messages has been handed a community order.

Lee Bartrum, 53, of Cliff Lane, Ipswich, pleaded guilty to breaching a non-molestation order between July 19, 2019, and February 20, 2020, at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday.

The court heard that Bartrum separated from his wife in 2018 and an order was imposed banning him from making contact.

Nicola May, prosecuting, said Bartrum’s wife started to receive “silent” calls but at one point recognised a cough belonging to him.

She also discovered she had been signed up for websites, such as dating site Plenty of Fish, without her knowledge, Ms May said.

Bartrum also sent “snide” messages via a bank application when he was transferring child maintenance payments, the court heard.

Bartrum, who was not represented in court, said he had been fighting a child custody battle which had now been completed.

Judge Rupert Overbury sentenced Bartrum to a nine-month community order and ordered him to complete 15 Rehabilitation Activity (RA) days.