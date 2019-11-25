E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Man avoids prison after being caught driving while disqualified

PUBLISHED: 11:41 25 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:41 25 November 2019

A man has avoided prison after being caught driving while disqualified at Cardinal Park in Ipswich ARCHANT

An Ipswich man caught driving while disqualified has avoided being sent to prison.

Petrica Sandu, 27, of Grimwade Street, Ipswich, appeared before magistrates on Friday to be sentenced after being found guilty of driving while disqualified and using a motor car without insurance at a previous hearing.

Suffolk Magistrates' Court heard how Sandu was banned from the road for seven months in December 2018 for driving without insurance.

But on March 17 this year he was seen behind the wheel by police in Cardinal Park, Ipswich.

As officers approached the vehicle, Sandu was seen changing seats with other occupants of the car, the court heard.

Cardinal Park CCTV was checked and Sandu was seen driving at 10.43pm, initially going towards McDonald's before turning round and driving in the direction of the Punch and Judy pub.

Addressing Sandu, David Stevens, chair of the bench, said: "These are very serious offences. You must not drive while disqualified. If you are caught again, you will go to prison. Your driving record is abysmal."

Sandu received a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for two years, and was banned from driving for two years.

He must also undertake 80 hours of unpaid work, pay £250 costs and a £115 victim surcharge.

