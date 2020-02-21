Paedophile with 'unhealthy interest in under age boys' is jailed

A convicted paedophile caught with more than 9,000 "carefully filed" indecent images of children has been jailed by a judge.

Before Ipswich Crown Court was Danny Styles, 29, of no fixed address in Ipswich, who previously pleaded guilty to three charges of making indecent images of children and one offence of breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).

The court heard how police officers visited Styles' address on February 6 and seized a Samsung mobile phone and a 64gb memory card.

Upon analysis, Styles was found to be in possession of 389 still images and 188 movies of the most serious kind - category A.

A further 799 category B images and 119 movies were discovered along with 7,827 images and movies at category C.

The ages of the children depicted ranged from two to 15 years old and the images and movies were "carefully ordered and filed", the court heard.

It was also discovered that Styles had been accessing Facebook, Snapchat, Meet Me and Whatsapp for messaging purposes,between December 11, 2018, and February 6, 2019 - which was in breach of his SHPO.

Simon Walters, prosecuting, told the court that Styles had a previous conviction for sexual assault on a boy under the age of 13 and possessing indecent images - and was jailed for three years and eight months in June 2016.

He was released on licence in April 2018 and in November of that year told police he had no devices, following a visit from a public protection officer.

The court heard that Styles had completed a sexual offender treatment programme prior to the latest offences.

Steven Dyble, defending, said: "In interview, there were full and comprehensive admissions about his offending.

"He admitted he has an unhealthy interest in under age boys and his recognition of this problem is a significant step to tackling the issue.

"There is no suggestion of any other contact offending. To some extent, progress has been made, but there is more to be done."

Sentencing Styles on Friday, Judge Martyn Levett said the case was "a serious one" and the breach was "deliberate and persistent".

Styles was sentenced to a total of three years and four months and will serve half in custody before his release on licence.