Man caught with knife outside Sainsbury's is jailed

Antonio Bennett, who was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

A man caught with a kitchen knife outside an Ipswich supermarket has been jailed for eight months.

Antonio Bennett, 42, of Cecil Road, Ipswich, was seen by police sitting outside Sainsbury's in Hadleigh Road on January 9.

Officers approached and asked Bennett whether he had anything on him that he shouldn't have, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Bennett replied that he did and volunteered a blue kitchen knife to the officers.

He then asked: "You're not going to arrest me are you?"

Bennett, who appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday via video link, had a number of previous convictions for possessing knives.

The court heard that Bennett was under post-sentence supervision at the time of the offence after being jailed in August last year for possession of a bladed article.

He was also jailed for 14 days at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on January 16 for stealing perfume from Boots in Ipswich town centre, the court heard.

Bennett was seen on CCTV at Boots in the Sailmakers shopping centre on January 7 near the women's fragrance display in the store.

He then concealed a Moschino perfume, worth £64, into his jacket and then left the store without paying.

Magistrates sent the possession of a bladed article in a public place offence to the crown court for sentencing.

Kelly Fernandez-Lee, defending, said: "He offered the knife when the police asked whether he had anything on him that he shouldn't have.

"He volunteered it, to his credit. He says he has trouble with the cans at the food bank and that was what it [the knife] was for."

Sentencing Bennett, Judge Emma Peters said: "You have 44 convictions for over 100 offences.

"Worryingly, a number of those have been for possession of knives.

"It is one of those types of knives that causes this court concern.

"However, I do accept that you offered the knife when asked."

Judge Peters sentenced Bennett to eight months in prison for the offence.

He will serve at least half of that sentence in custody before being released.

The judge also ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the knife.