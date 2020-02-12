E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man caught with knife outside Sainsbury's is jailed

PUBLISHED: 15:22 12 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:22 12 February 2020

Antonio Bennett, who was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Antonio Bennett, who was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

A man caught with a kitchen knife outside an Ipswich supermarket has been jailed for eight months.

Antonio Bennett, 42, of Cecil Road, Ipswich, was seen by police sitting outside Sainsbury's in Hadleigh Road on January 9.

Officers approached and asked Bennett whether he had anything on him that he shouldn't have, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Bennett replied that he did and volunteered a blue kitchen knife to the officers.

He then asked: "You're not going to arrest me are you?"

Bennett, who appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday via video link, had a number of previous convictions for possessing knives.

The court heard that Bennett was under post-sentence supervision at the time of the offence after being jailed in August last year for possession of a bladed article.

He was also jailed for 14 days at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on January 16 for stealing perfume from Boots in Ipswich town centre, the court heard.

Bennett was seen on CCTV at Boots in the Sailmakers shopping centre on January 7 near the women's fragrance display in the store.

You may also want to watch:

He then concealed a Moschino perfume, worth £64, into his jacket and then left the store without paying.

Magistrates sent the possession of a bladed article in a public place offence to the crown court for sentencing.

Kelly Fernandez-Lee, defending, said: "He offered the knife when the police asked whether he had anything on him that he shouldn't have.

"He volunteered it, to his credit. He says he has trouble with the cans at the food bank and that was what it [the knife] was for."

Sentencing Bennett, Judge Emma Peters said: "You have 44 convictions for over 100 offences.

"Worryingly, a number of those have been for possession of knives.

"It is one of those types of knives that causes this court concern.

"However, I do accept that you offered the knife when asked."

Judge Peters sentenced Bennett to eight months in prison for the offence.

He will serve at least half of that sentence in custody before being released.

The judge also ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the knife.

Most Read

Orwell Bridge REOPENS – but wind speeds still being monitored

Storm clouds making their way to the Orwell Bridge Picture: MICK WEBB

Car left wedged against Chinese takeaway after accident in Ipswich

The scene of a crash that happened outside of Ipswich Chinese take-away Wongs, near Ipswich Hospital Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Storm Dennis set to bring ‘very strong winds’ to Suffolk and Essex

Stormy weather is set to arrive in Suffolk on Saturday, Feburary 15. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Estate agent disqualified - but landlords still furious over missing £28,000

Landlord Anthony Molyneux and, inset, Jane Russell, former director of Jonathan Waters Estate Agents Limited Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN/ARCHIVE

Woman in 70s among three left with ‘puncture wounds’ after police incident

Suffolk police are investigating an incident in Shakespeare Road, Ipswich which left three people with what they described as

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Orwell Bridge REOPENS – but wind speeds still being monitored

Storm clouds making their way to the Orwell Bridge Picture: MICK WEBB

Car left wedged against Chinese takeaway after accident in Ipswich

The scene of a crash that happened outside of Ipswich Chinese take-away Wongs, near Ipswich Hospital Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Storm Dennis set to bring ‘very strong winds’ to Suffolk and Essex

Stormy weather is set to arrive in Suffolk on Saturday, Feburary 15. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Estate agent disqualified - but landlords still furious over missing £28,000

Landlord Anthony Molyneux and, inset, Jane Russell, former director of Jonathan Waters Estate Agents Limited Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN/ARCHIVE

Woman in 70s among three left with ‘puncture wounds’ after police incident

Suffolk police are investigating an incident in Shakespeare Road, Ipswich which left three people with what they described as

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Shoplifter told ‘you stole it, you pay for it’ after coming clean to thefts

Richard McCleary has been jailed for eight weeks after admitting a string of shop thefts across Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Video doorbell captures suspected burglar who stole from Ipswich home

Police are issuing two CCTV images of a man they would like to trace in connection with a burglary and an attempted burglary in Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Storm Dennis set to CLOSE Orwell Bridge this weekend

The Orwell Bridge was closed last weekend during Storm Ciara and now Storm Dennis could have the same effect Picture: ALEX BLAGONA

Nacton Road will CLOSE for 5 hours today for emergency pothole work

Nacton Road in Ipswich will be closed for five hours this evening. Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

Road into Ipswich blocked after car overturns

A car is blocking a road in Holbrook, into Ipswich. Picture: CHRIS BULTITUDE
Drive 24