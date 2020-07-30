Man charged with drug offences after stop and search in Christchurch Park

A man has been charged with drug offences after a stop and search in Christchurch Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A 32-year-old man has been arrested and charge in connection with drug offences in Ipswich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Karl Bones, of no fixed address, has been charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A and one count of possession of a Class B drug.

You may also want to watch:

The charges come after a man was stopped and searched in Christchurch Park on the evening of Tuesday July 28.

He was arrested and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Bones appeared before Ipswich Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday July 30).

He will appear in Ipswich Crown Court on August 27.