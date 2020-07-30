Man charged with drug offences after stop and search in Christchurch Park
PUBLISHED: 17:59 30 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:59 30 July 2020
A 32-year-old man has been arrested and charge in connection with drug offences in Ipswich.
Karl Bones, of no fixed address, has been charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A and one count of possession of a Class B drug.
The charges come after a man was stopped and searched in Christchurch Park on the evening of Tuesday July 28.
He was arrested and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
Bones appeared before Ipswich Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday July 30).
He will appear in Ipswich Crown Court on August 27.
