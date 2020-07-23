Man charged with attempted robbery and burglary

A 33-year-old man has been charged with attempted robbery and burglary in connection with two incidents in Princes Street and Alderman Road.

A man has been charged with attempted robbery and burglary in connection with two incidents in Ipswich, where a handbag was stolen and someone tried to snatch a phone from a woman’s hand.

The attempted robbery was reported on Friday, July 17 by a woman who was walking down Princes Street when she was approached by a man.

He walked alongside her and tried to steal her phone out of her hand.

Police officers were dispatched to the area and 15 minutes later a man was arrested in Elliott Street.

He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and was also arrested on suspicion of burglary.

This was in connection with an incident which happened on the same evening in Alderman Road, between 7.30pm and 8.30pm, when a house was entered and a handbag stolen.

Niall Horn, aged 33, of no fixed address, was subsequently charged with attempted robbery and burglary.

Horn appeared before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court in Ipswich on Monday, July 20, where he was remanded in custody.

He is next due to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday, August 17.