Man charged after fatal A14 crash

PUBLISHED: 14:48 30 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:19 30 July 2019

Mick Rayner, who died in the accident near the Orwell Bridge Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving following a fatal collision on the A14 nearly two years ago.

The crash happened near the Orwell Bridge Picture: ARCHANT

Police were called around 6.45am on Friday, October 20, 2017, to reports of a collision on the eastbound carriageway of the A14 close to the Orwell bridge, prior to the Nacton junction.

A Nissan Cabstar van had stopped on the carriageway and the driver was out of the vehicle when both he and the van were struck by a JCB Fastrac tractor and agricultural trailer.

The driver of the Nissan, 67-year-old Mick Rayner, died at the scene as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

A passenger in the vehicle that Mr Rayner had been driving was not injured.

Following a police investigation into the collision, the driver of the JCB, Christopher Duerden, 25, of Bridge Street, Bungay, was summonsed to appear at Ipswich Magistrates' Court today where he was charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

He is due to appear before Ipswich Crown Court on August 27.

