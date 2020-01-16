E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Man charged in connection with assault of police officers

PUBLISHED: 12:17 16 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:17 16 January 2020

Zac Boreham of Langley Close in Felixstowe was charged today in connection to the assault of two police officers which happened on Wednesday January 15. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Zac Boreham of Langley Close in Felixstowe was charged today in connection to the assault of two police officers which happened on Wednesday January 15. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man has been charged in connection with the alleged assault of two police officers in Felixstowe.

Zac Boreham, of Langley Close, Felixstowe, was charged with criminal damage to the value of £1,000 belonging to Sanctuary Housing.

He has also been charged with two counts of assault of police officers, one charge under the Public Order Act and one count of threatening behaviour to cause criminal damage.

Police had attended a property in the area due to an unrelated matter on Wednesday, January 15 morning and arrested the 21-year-old at the scene.

They took him to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre.

Boreham was released on bail and is next due to appear in Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich on Tuesday, March 17.

