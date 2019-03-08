Partly Cloudy

Man, 23, charged with robbery of East of England Coop store in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 09:58 29 April 2019 | UPDATED: 09:58 29 April 2019

The East of England Co-op on Woodbridge Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The East of England Co-op on Woodbridge Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A 23-year-old man has been charged in connection to a robbery at an East of England Coop store in Ipswich.

The robbery happened at around 10.50pm on Thursday, April 25, at the convenience store in Woodbridge Road.

According to a spokesman for Suffolk police, a man entered the store and threatened staff to open the till before leaving the shop with a quantity of cash.

A man was arrested on Friday, April 26, and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Martyn Bell, 23, of no fixed address, was later charged, on Saturday, April 27, with robbery as well as two counts of theft and one count of possession of a knife.

He was remanded to appear before Ipswich Magistrates' Court on Saturday April 27.

WATCH: Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa trying – and failing – to pronounce ‘Ipswich’

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa hit a stumbling block when discussing Ipswich this afternoon Picture: PA WIRE/RICHARD SELLERS

WATCH: Can you donate food to these newborn kittens?

Pat Kettle has had an influx of kittens in the fast few weeks Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Elderly passengers freed from car after crash on Ipswich road

The crash happened on Felixstowe Road in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Former Suffolk police officer reveals all in book

Jeremy Cohen during his time at Suffolk police Picture: ANDREW MASTERSON

Tavis killers in court today ahead of sentencing

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens - his killers are due to be sentenced this week Picture: CONTRIBUTED

X-Ray ready - not a good look

I've had to give up doing the downward facing dog, which is a shame,,, Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fuller Flavour: The stats show how hard it is to bounce straight back up from League One

Kayden Jackson was injured at Bramall Lane. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Former Suffolk police officer reveals all in book

Jeremy Cohen during his time at Suffolk police Picture: ANDREW MASTERSON
