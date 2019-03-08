Man, 23, charged with robbery of East of England Coop store in Ipswich

The East of England Co-op on Woodbridge Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A 23-year-old man has been charged in connection to a robbery at an East of England Coop store in Ipswich.

The robbery happened at around 10.50pm on Thursday, April 25, at the convenience store in Woodbridge Road.

According to a spokesman for Suffolk police, a man entered the store and threatened staff to open the till before leaving the shop with a quantity of cash.

A man was arrested on Friday, April 26, and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Martyn Bell, 23, of no fixed address, was later charged, on Saturday, April 27, with robbery as well as two counts of theft and one count of possession of a knife.

He was remanded to appear before Ipswich Magistrates' Court on Saturday April 27.