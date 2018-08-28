Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Second man charged with robbery of 81-year-old man

PUBLISHED: 11:25 11 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:25 11 December 2018

A second man has been charged by police after a 81-year-old man was robbed in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A second man has been charged by police after a 81-year-old man was robbed in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A second man has been charged in connection with a robbery where suspects barged into an elderly man’s home, threatened him with a knife and forced him to withdraw money from a cashpoint.

Between 11pm and 11.30pm on Wednesday August 22, the 81-year-old victim in the Handford Road area of Ipswich answered the door to a group of men he thought were dealing with a gas leak.

The man tried shutting the door after realising they were not who he thought they were but the offenders forced their way inside, searching every room and holding a knife against the victim’s neck.

Two of the offenders then marched him to a cashpoint at Sainsbury’s in Hadleigh Road to withdraw money between 12.30am and 12.40am, before taking £100 from his pocket as well as his mobile phone and some tobacco.

Moise Sandu, aged 19, of Spencer Place in Leeds, was arrested in connection with the offence by officers from Suffolk police, who attended an address in Oldham during the evening of Sunday, December 9.

Sandu was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and was later charged with robbery.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court today, Tuesday, December 11.

Sandu is the second person to be charged in connection with the incident, with the first being convicted of the offence in October.

Ticu Bahica, aged 18, of Reavell Place in Ipswich, was sentenced to five years’ detention in a young offender institution, after pleading guilty to the robbery at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday, October 4.

Bahica was arrested by police three days after the incident on Saturday, August 25 and charged the same day.

Police continue to appeal for anyone who was in the area of Handford Road, London Road or Sainsbury’s in Hadleigh Road, between 11pm on Wednesday, August 22, and 1am on Thursday, August 23, to make contact, including anyone driving along those roads who has dash cams fitted in their vehicle.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact South CID on 101 quoting reference 48094/18 or the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Topic Tags:

Long Melford to get its farmers’ market back in 2019

10:01 Charlotte Smith-Jarvis
Justine Paul of Suffolk Market Events (left) is launching a new farmers' market in Long Melford Picture: Archant

Justine Paul of Suffolk Market Events brings back Long Melford Farmers’ Market in 2019.

Three Suffolk shops targeted in overnight ram raids

08:18 Adam Howlett
Suspects gained entry to the shop but it is not yet known what was taken Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Police have been called to three overnight ram raids at shops in Ipswich, Combs Ford and Brantham.

How an Ipswich company is confronting the ‘national epidemic’ of mental health

5 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Claire Thorpe from SimpleClick. Picture: SimpleClick

One in three Britons have suffered from mental health problems in the workplace, but companies are often reluctant to admit it’s an issue in their company.

MPs warn against government stepping in over mental health services

11:40 Richard Porritt
Health secretary and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock has promised action over the failing NSFT Photo: PA / Stefan Rousseau

MPs have urged caution amid calls for the government to seize control of the region’s failing mental health trust.

Second man charged with robbery of 81-year-old man

11:25 Adam Howlett
A second man has been charged by police after a 81-year-old man was robbed in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A second man has been charged in connection with a robbery where suspects barged into an elderly man’s home, threatened him with a knife and forced him to withdraw money from a cashpoint.

Gallery Can you see yourself in the Yates gallery?

09:53 Megan Aldous
Saturday December 8th 2018, Yates Ipswich. Picture: LICKLIST

Yates in Ipswich was packed at the weekend with many dancing, drinking and having a laugh. Do you recognise anyone in the pictures?

Police called to reports of ‘ugly’ fight outside Ipswich pub

09:13 Tom Potter
The Rep pub in Tower Street Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Police were called to reports of a fight outside an Ipswich pub in what one witness described as “chaotic” scenes.

Shopkeeper witnessed row between rival groups before Ipswich teenager was killed, court hears

08:13 Jane Hunt
Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

A shop assistant who witnessed a row between members of two rival groups in an Ipswich town centre store a few hours before 17-year-old Tavis Spencer-Aitkens was stabbed to death has described her shock at the incident.

New report shows tourism is thriving in the East of England, but highlights the plight of listed buildings when the retailers leave town

54 minutes ago Jessica Hill
St Nicholas Street, Diss. Picture: Edward James

The latest research by Historic England shows that tourism is booming in the East of England, with the number of day visits almost doubling from 10m in 2012 to 18m in 2016.

What happens next on Brexit? MPs from East Anglia consider options

11:33 Paul Geater
South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge Picture: GREGG BROWN

MPs from across the region are still trying to work out what will happen next on Brexit as Prime Minister Theresa May started at whistle-stop tour of European capitals after pulling Tuesday’s vote in the House of Commons.

Most read

Three Suffolk shops targeted in overnight ram raids

Suspects gained entry to the shop but it is not yet known what was taken Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Police stress safety after Ipswich sees five burglaries in four weeks

Officers are keeping an open mind as to whether these burglaries are connected Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police called to reports of ‘ugly’ fight outside Ipswich pub

The Rep pub in Tower Street Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Shopkeeper witnessed row between rival groups before Ipswich teenager was killed, court hears

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Gallery Memories of Tower Ramparts shopping centre opening in 1986

Tower Ramparts Shopping Centre opening in 1986

Jesus stolen and Mary’s head is cut off from church nativity scene

A decapitated Mary with Jesus in the nativity scene at All Saints Church, Ipswich
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide