Second man charged with robbery of 81-year-old man

A second man has been charged by police after a 81-year-old man was robbed in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A second man has been charged in connection with a robbery where suspects barged into an elderly man’s home, threatened him with a knife and forced him to withdraw money from a cashpoint.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Between 11pm and 11.30pm on Wednesday August 22, the 81-year-old victim in the Handford Road area of Ipswich answered the door to a group of men he thought were dealing with a gas leak.

The man tried shutting the door after realising they were not who he thought they were but the offenders forced their way inside, searching every room and holding a knife against the victim’s neck.

Two of the offenders then marched him to a cashpoint at Sainsbury’s in Hadleigh Road to withdraw money between 12.30am and 12.40am, before taking £100 from his pocket as well as his mobile phone and some tobacco.

Moise Sandu, aged 19, of Spencer Place in Leeds, was arrested in connection with the offence by officers from Suffolk police, who attended an address in Oldham during the evening of Sunday, December 9.

Sandu was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and was later charged with robbery.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court today, Tuesday, December 11.

Sandu is the second person to be charged in connection with the incident, with the first being convicted of the offence in October.

Ticu Bahica, aged 18, of Reavell Place in Ipswich, was sentenced to five years’ detention in a young offender institution, after pleading guilty to the robbery at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday, October 4.

Bahica was arrested by police three days after the incident on Saturday, August 25 and charged the same day.

Police continue to appeal for anyone who was in the area of Handford Road, London Road or Sainsbury’s in Hadleigh Road, between 11pm on Wednesday, August 22, and 1am on Thursday, August 23, to make contact, including anyone driving along those roads who has dash cams fitted in their vehicle.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact South CID on 101 quoting reference 48094/18 or the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.