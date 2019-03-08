Man cleared of rape and assault

A man accused of grabbing a woman by the neck and punching her in the face while holding her down on a bed at a Felixstowe hotel has been cleared by a jury.

Before Ipswich Crown Court was Mark Shayler, 62, of Cliff Lane, Ipswich.

He denied assault causing actual bodily harm and rape and was cleared of both offences.

He admitted drink driving and was fined £500, banned from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay £150 costs and a £50 victim surcharge.

During the trial the court heard that the woman bit Shayler's finger to allegedly stop him assaulting her.

Shayler, who had been drinking, then left the Brook Hotel and was found by police sitting in the passenger seat of his parked car in Felixstowe where he failed a roadside breath test.

The court heard Shayler had no previous convictions and was a full time carer.