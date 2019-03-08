E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man cleared of rape and assault

PUBLISHED: 17:25 17 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:25 17 October 2019

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A man accused of grabbing a woman by the neck and punching her in the face while holding her down on a bed at a Felixstowe hotel has been cleared by a jury.

Before Ipswich Crown Court was Mark Shayler, 62, of Cliff Lane, Ipswich.

He denied assault causing actual bodily harm and rape and was cleared of both offences.

You may also want to watch:

He admitted drink driving and was fined £500, banned from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay £150 costs and a £50 victim surcharge.

During the trial the court heard that the woman bit Shayler's finger to allegedly stop him assaulting her.

Shayler, who had been drinking, then left the Brook Hotel and was found by police sitting in the passenger seat of his parked car in Felixstowe where he failed a roadside breath test.

The court heard Shayler had no previous convictions and was a full time carer.

Most Read

Biker who died after Felixstowe crash named by police

Tributes to Bob Parry opposite Yates's in Ipswich town centre Picture; MARK LANGFORD

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Revealed – Tests begin on traffic calming at key Ipswich junction

Highways England is investigating new traffic calming measures at Copdock roundabout in Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Burglars hit two neighbouring Ipswich properties on same night

Two burglaries were reported to have taken place in Ashley Street on the same night Picture: GOOGLE

Men ‘armed themselves with wood’ in violent brawl, court told

Cristi Bahica admitted affray and criminal damage after a violent brawl in Norwich Road, Ipswich. He was jailed for eight months to run consecutively with a 20-month sentence he is currently serving for burglary Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Biker who died after Felixstowe crash named by police

Tributes to Bob Parry opposite Yates's in Ipswich town centre Picture; MARK LANGFORD

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Revealed – Tests begin on traffic calming at key Ipswich junction

Highways England is investigating new traffic calming measures at Copdock roundabout in Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Burglars hit two neighbouring Ipswich properties on same night

Two burglaries were reported to have taken place in Ashley Street on the same night Picture: GOOGLE

Men ‘armed themselves with wood’ in violent brawl, court told

Cristi Bahica admitted affray and criminal damage after a violent brawl in Norwich Road, Ipswich. He was jailed for eight months to run consecutively with a 20-month sentence he is currently serving for burglary Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Concern at Suffolk’s continued rise in use of knives in serious crime

The use of knives in serious crime went up 46% in Suffolk for the year ending June 2019 Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Modern slavery investigators arrest Romanian man suspected of human trafficking in early morning raid

Stock image of a raid Picture: KAREN WILLIE

Local MPs line up on party lines on Johnson’s new Brexit deal with EU

MPs are preparing for Saturday's debate after the agreement between Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) and Jean-Claude Juncker, President of the European Commission. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Man cleared of rape and assault

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

‘Just be nice’ – Emotional video sees brave SEND youngsters speak out about bullies

The 'Stop the Hate' campaign launching across Suffolk. Picture: SCC AND SUFFOLK'S THREE NHS CCG's
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists