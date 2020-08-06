E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Man cleared of burglaries where puppy was taken

PUBLISHED: 17:17 06 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:17 06 August 2020

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich man accused of three burglaries in one night, including the alleged theft of a puppy from one property has been cleared after the prosecution dropped the case against him.

Taylor Cobald, 23, of Rendlesham Road, had denied burgling two homes in Onehouse and a shed in Stowmarket between March 7 and 8.

Cobald, who appeared at Ipswich Crown Court for a sentencing hearing on Thursday via a prison link, was alleged to have entered a shed in Stowmarket with intent to steal, entered a property in Onehouse to steal a German shepherd puppy, headphones, Alexa device, empty beer bottle, underwear and a jacket, and entered another Onehouse address to steal two coats, car keys, a bunch of house keys and a Kindle.

The court heard that Poppy, the missing puppy, was subsequently tracked down and returned to her owners.

The prosecution offered no evidence on all three charges following the results of a forensic examination of a footprint.

Judge Emma Peters ordered not guilty verdicts to be entered on the court record.

Cobald had admitted criminal damage to a police cell and was jailed for 28 days, which he has already served.

The court heard that while he was in custody Cobald used a plimsoll to write on a police cell and had also caused damage by throwing food around and trying to flood the cell.

