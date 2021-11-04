70-year-old Martlesham man raises thousands for cancer research
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
A 70-year-old Martlesham man has raised more than £4,000 for Ipswich and Colchester hospitals - though he's aiming for more.
Paul Dixon took on the 300km triathlon with a twist throughout October in memory of his wife, Cathy, who died in September 2020 of bone cancer.
He took on three events as part of the fundraiser - walking, cycling and kayaking - and has so far raised £4,175.
Speaking about his challenge, Mr Dixon said: "I got a little bit cold, a little bit wet, but got it done! I was glad to get home to the warm and find my toes, though, I was worried they'd been left in the kayak on that last trip, it was so cold.
"I'd hoped to raise more money, honestly, I think cancer affects so many and we need more financials for research into this terrible disease.
"But I'm pleased I've done it - though I ache a bit and need a lie-in now!"
You may also want to watch:
Donations can still be made to support Paul's fundraising.
Most Read
- 1 Young woman spiked with needle during night out in Ipswich
- 2 Fiancée of alleged spiking victim brands incident 'disgusting'
- 3 Ipswich beauty supplier now open to public, not just trade
- 4 London fried chicken brand Mother Clucker launching in Suffolk
- 5 Three victims stabbed with needles and drinks spiked at nightclubs
- 6 'He transformed our lives' - Superheroes assemble in send off to Alexander
- 7 Police concerned for missing 15-year-old boy
- 8 Two arrested as police continue assault investigation
- 9 Pair avoid jail after being caught with drugs and knives near Ipswich bridge
- 10 First look at Christmas tree on Ipswich Waterfront