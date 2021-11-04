70-year-old Martlesham man raises thousands for cancer research

Paul Dixon aged 70 is doing a Triathlon in memory of his late wife and for cancer research PICTURE; CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A 70-year-old Martlesham man has raised more than £4,000 for Ipswich and Colchester hospitals - though he's aiming for more.

Paul Dixon took on the 300km triathlon with a twist throughout October in memory of his wife, Cathy, who died in September 2020 of bone cancer.

He took on three events as part of the fundraiser - walking, cycling and kayaking - and has so far raised £4,175.

Speaking about his challenge, Mr Dixon said: "I got a little bit cold, a little bit wet, but got it done! I was glad to get home to the warm and find my toes, though, I was worried they'd been left in the kayak on that last trip, it was so cold.

"I'd hoped to raise more money, honestly, I think cancer affects so many and we need more financials for research into this terrible disease.

"But I'm pleased I've done it - though I ache a bit and need a lie-in now!"

Donations can still be made to support Paul's fundraising.