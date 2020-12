Breaking

Published: 7:03 PM December 29, 2020

A man was pronounced dead after suffering a medical emergency in Felixstowe today - Credit: Google Maps

A man has died in Felixstowe after suffering a medical emergency.

The East of England Ambulance service were called to the scene in Ranelagh Road just before 3.30pm today.

Two ambulances attended at a property to treat a man who was suffering a medical emergency. He died at the scene.

Suffolk police were also called to the scene to assist the ambulance service.