Man denies violent disorder following Norwich Road ‘brawl’

A man has denied a violent disorder charge following a large-scale disturbance in Ipswich town centre.

Police were called to an area of Norwich Road shortly after 10.25am on Saturday, November 23 to reports of an altercation involving a group of people.

Armed officers were also called to the scene, between Cumberland Street and Orford Street. Two men and two women were reportedly injured in the incident.

A Section 60 order was issued in the vicinity - giving police power to stop and search anyone until 11.55am the next morning.

Ion Pitigoi, 33, of Sirdar Road, Ipswich, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Friday charged with violent disorder and failing to surrender to police/courts at appointed time.

Pitigoi, who appeared via video link, pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Magistrates refused a bail application from defence solicitor Dino Barricella and remanded Pitigoi in custody.

He was remanded to appear at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on July 30 in respect of the fail to surrender offence while he will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court on August 21 on the violent disorder charge.

Two other men have been bailed in connection with the incident.