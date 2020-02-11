E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Man denies Felixstowe dangerous driving charge

11 February, 2020 - 07:30
Ryan Buck appeared before magistrates in Ipswich Picture: GREGG BROWN

Ryan Buck appeared before magistrates in Ipswich Picture: GREGG BROWN

A 23-year-old man has denied driving dangerously in Felixstowe and will appear at the crown court next month.

Ryan Buck, of Cavendish Street, Ipswich, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Monday via video link and pleaded not guilty to dangerous driving following an incident in Victoria Street, Felixstowe, on February 5.

Buck also faces three other charges of harassment without violence between November 1, 2019, and February 8 this year, assault by beating on December 3, and common assault on February 5.

Those three alleged offences also happened in Felixstowe and no plea was entered on those charges.

Buck will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court on March 9 for a Plea and Trial Preparation Hearing (PTPH).

Buck was granted conditional bail by magistrates.

His conditions include a curfew monitored by an electronic tag.

