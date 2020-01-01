Car chase saw speeds 'of up to 100mph'

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A young woman suffered serious injuries and had to be cut from the wreckage of a car following a crash during a high speed car chase in Ipswich, a court heard.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Danielle Parnell was a passenger in a Nissan Micra allegedly being chased by a blue VW Golf convertible driven by 27-year-old Conor Warnes, who was travelling at speeds of up to 100mph, Ipswich Crown Court was told.

Giving evidence Alex Tullett, who was driving the Nissan Micra said he was in a " total panic" and had been driving "flat out" to get away from Warnes after being told he was "coming after him."

He told the court that as he was driving along Nacton Road, Ipswich, he collided with a red Nissan Leaf which pulled out of a Tesco Express in front of him.

Following the collision Mr Tullett's car careered into a telegraph pole before smashing into a tree.

He said that at the time of the collision with the Nissan Leaf he believed Warnes' car was still close behind him.

He accepted he had been driving too fast and dangerously but said he had " been in a state and didn't know what to do."

The court heard Ms Parnell, had to be cut from the wreckage and was taken to hospital where she was found to have injuries to her neck and back, cracked ribs, fractures to her feet and cuts to her leg.

Warnes, of Woodville Road, Ipswich, has denied causing serious injury by dangerous driving on March 8 2018 and an alternative charge of dangerous driving.

Claire Matthews, prosecuting, said Warnes and Mr Tullett had been work colleagues at Anglia Karting and on the night in question had met some other friends with an interest in cars in the Cardinal Park area of Ipswich.

The group drove to Orwell Country Park but while Mr Tullett was there Miss Parnell received text messages from Lucy Campbell who was a passenger in Warnes' car saying Warnes was unhappy with Mr Tullett and was "coming after him."

Giving evidence Miss Campbell said that during the alleged chase that followed after they left Orwell Country Park, Warnes had travelled at "a ton" - 100mph.

Miss Parnell told the court Warnes had appeared to be trying to drive into the back of Mr Tullett's car.

The trial continues.