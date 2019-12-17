E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Man denies stabbing inside popular cocktail bar

17 December, 2019 - 05:30
The Degero cocktail bar where the alleged incident happened Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A 27-year-old accused of stabbing a man inside an Ipswich cocktail bar will face a trial in the new year.

Shadrach O'Connor, of no fixed address, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday and pleaded not guilty to causing grievous bodily (GBH) with intent and intentionally threatening another person with a offensive weapon or bladed article.

The charges relate to an incident at Degero cocktail bar in the early hours of Sunday, November 3.

O'Connor denied causing serious injury to alleged victim Pablo McSheen, 29, following reports of an altercation at Degero around 1.35am.

O'Connor spoke only to confirm his personal details and enter his plea at the short hearing, and was remanded in custody by Judge David Pugh.

The Ipswich Crown Court trial date has been set for May 11, and is expected to last between five and seven days.

