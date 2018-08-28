Man faces trial for museum exhibits theft

A man accused of stealing almost £22,000 worth of artefacts – some considered irreplaceable – from Stowmarket’s Museum of East Anglian Life will stand trial next year.

Paul Cope, 56, of Cotswold Gardens, Hutton, near Brentwood, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

He denies stealing £21,978 of antique items in January and a quantity of lead between January 27-30.

Among 135 items allegedly stolen from the museum were white porcelain jars from the former Stern’s chemist in Stowmarket, and hats and ties from Ranson’s Tailors in Lavenham. Lead was also allegedly stripped from the back wall of Abbot’s Hall, a Grade II-listed house, built in 1709.

Cope’s trial will take place in a two week warned list starting on March 25.